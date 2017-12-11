Finks 30 Leads Owls Past Red Hawks

REDDING, Calif. .- Oregon Tech (8-4) improved to 39-0 lifetime against Simpson University (3-6) with an 84-71 non-conference win at the Grant Center Saturday Night.



Mitchell Fink tied his career high with 30 points, 25 in the second half, to lead OIT who out-scored Simpson 47-33 in the second half on the way to the win.



Tech was 11 for 26 from long range giving them a huge 33-3 edge in points from behind the arc, as they held the Red Hawks to just 1-8.



Tyler Hieb had 18 first half points on the way to 21 points for OIT.



Tech won the battle of the boards 35-23 with Jalen Carvalhoand Garrett Albrecht leading the way with five each.



The Owls shot 53% for the game while holding the Red Hawks to 49%.



Oregon Tech will jump back to Cascade Conference play next weekend playing at Evergreen State on Friday in Olympia, Wash. and at Northwest University on Saturday in Kirkland, Wash. The games can be heard live in the Klamath Basin on 92-5 KLAD-FM and anywhere in the World at www.OregonTechOwls.com.