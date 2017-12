A Grants Pass man faces a Manslaughter charge for a DUI car accident that killed a woman Saturday. OSP says around 2:00 AM 21-year-old Stuart Hamilton was heading southbound New Hope Road when he crossed the center line and collided nearly head-on with Chrystal Berko of Grants Pass. Berko was dead at the scene. Hamilton was taken into custody on charges including Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, Reckless Driving and Manslaughter II.