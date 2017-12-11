Beavers, Gamecocks to Battle Tuesday Night Game

THE GAME: Oregon State (6-3) puts its four-game winning streak on the line when it hosts the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-2) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gill Coliseum.



TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network with Rich Burk and Don MacLean calling the action.



For information on how to watch the game online or on a mobile device, click on this link. If you live overseas and want to watch the game, it is available via YouTube



RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker calling the action.



LIVE STATS: There will be live stats



QUICKLY: Oregon State is second in the Pac-12 in steals (7.1), and third in field goal percentage (.487), free throw percentage (.740) and assists (16.0) … The Beavers have an assist/turnover ratio of 1.73 (57/33) the last three games; it was 0.92 (87/95) the first six games … Oregon State has a record of 24-13 when Stephen Thompson Jr. and Tres Tinkle both play in the game; it’s 6-30 when one or both of them miss a game … Thompson Jr. averaged 19.0 points and 7.0 assists the last two games … Tinkle is the only player on the team to score in double figures all nine games … Drew Eubanks is sixth in the nation, and third in the Pac-12, in field goal percentage (.708) … The Beavers are 4-0 with Seth Berger in the starting lineup … Ethan Thompson leads the team with an assist/turnover ratio of 1.82 … Alfred Hollins is shooting 73.7 percent (14-for-19) from the field … Oregon State is going for its second five-game winning streak under Wayne Tinkle … Nine Oregon State players have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or better.



vs. JACKSONVILLE STATE: Oregon State and Jacksonville State are meeting for the first time.



A WIN OVER THE GAMECOCKS: If Oregon State defeats Jacksonville State it will improve to 7-3 overall and be the Beavers’ fifth consecutive win. It would also:

Equal Wayne Tinkle‘s longest winning streak at Oregon State. The Beavers won five in a row during the 2014-15 season (Mississippi Valley State, Portland, Mississippi State, Grambling State, DePaul).

Equal Oregon State’s longest winning streak since the 2004-05 team won six in a row (Bethune-Cookman, Boise State, Prairie View A&M, Sacramento State, UCLA, USC); the 2012-13 and 2014-15 teams each won five in a row.

Be the third time in four years under Wayne Tinkle the Beavers have seven or more wins through their first 10 games of the season (8-2 in 2014-15; 8-2 in 2015-16; 7-3 in 2017-18).