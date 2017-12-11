Beavers Blow By Spartans 110-62

CORVALLIS – The No. 19 Oregon State women’s basketball team tied the third-highest score in program history Sunday afternoon, as the Beavers thrashed San Jose State 110-62 at Gill Coliseum.



“It was good to be back at Gill,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “I love the way we competed today. San Jose State is a challenging team to play against, and I thought we did a great job of adapting to their style of play. We executed extremely well, we moved the ball well and we shot it well. I loved our mindset today, and this was a great win for us.”



Six Beavers finished in double-figures, led by senior Marie Gulich with 22 points and 11 rebounds on 9-for-13 shooting. Junior Taylor Kalmertallied 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting from the floor.



Sophomore Kat Tudor went for 15 points, hitting four 3-pointers in the contest. Freshman Taya Corosdale went 6-for-9 to post a career-high 13 points, while Katie McWilliams and Joanna Grymek finished with 10 points apiece. McWilliams also tallied six assists and six rebounds. Grymek pulled down five rebounds and blocked four shots.



Sophomore Mikayla Pivec finished with 10 assists and seven rebounds and freshman Aleah Goodman scored nine points to go with eight assists.



As a team, Oregon State shot a blistering 63.9 percent from the floor, while holding their opponent under 30 percent shooting for the fifth time this season. The Beavers held a 54-27 advantage in rebounds and provided assists on 31 of their 46 made baskets.

The teams went back and forth early on, before the Beavers scored 10-straight points to go in front by 14 midway through the first quarter. Oregon State exploded for an 11-0 run at the end of the frame to finish the period up 36-13. The 36-point first quarter output is the highest scoring single quarter by the Beavers since the NCAA moved to quarters in 2015-16.



Oregon State’s hot shooting continued into the second quarter, as the Beavers took a 61-33 advantage into the intermission. OSU hit a blistering 66.7 percent of its field goal attempts in the opening 20 minutes, led by Tudor with 12 points.



The Beavers continued to cruise in the second half, leading 85-48 at the end of the third quarter on their way to the 48-point win.



Oregon State will remain at Gill Coliseum on Wednesday, as it takes on Savannah State at 11 a.m. in its annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom game.