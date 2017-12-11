Air Stagnation Through Thursday; Today’s Call Red

The National Weather Service has continued the Air Stagnation Advisory until Thursday. The stagnant weather pattern has brought poor ventilation conditions to the Klamath basin. The Air Quality Advisory is Red for today through at least Noon Tuesday.

The RED HEALTH ALERT ADVISORY call means the following:

1. EXEMPTIONS FOR WOODSTOVES ARE VOID TODAY inside the Air Quality Zone.

2. ONLY PELLET STOVES MAY BE USED WITHIN THE AQ ZONE: as per Klamath County Ordinance # 406.150 (1)(A).

3. OUTSIDE THE AQ ZONE: All Woodstove, Pellet Stoves and fireplaces may be used; however we encourage you to use an alternate source of heat.

4. OUTDOOR OR OPEN BURNING IS PROHIBITED COUNTYWIDE.