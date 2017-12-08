Hungalu, Togiai Recognized by AP

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State senior linebacker Manase Hungalu and redshirt sophomore tight end Noah Togiai have been named All-Pac-12 Conference Second Team selections by the Associated Press on Thursday.



The honor is the second for Hungalu, who was named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention by the conference’s coaches earlier this week. Togiai, meanwhile, picked up his first honor of the year.



Hungalu, who is also a finalist for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year, led Oregon State with 97 tackles – ranking him fifth in the Pac-12 – to go along with two interceptions, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four pass breakups and a touchdown.



His 20 tackles against California rank as the most by a conference player this season, and are tied for fourth-most ever by an Oregon State player, and tied for fifth-most nationally in 2017. A sociology major from Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i, he is due to graduate this month.



Togiai led Oregon State with 461 receiving yards in 2017, hauling in 34 passes. He scored two touchdowns. The West Valley City, Utah native and sociology major tallied a season-best 95 yards against Portland State.



He has played in 23 career games, and will head into 2018 with 48 receptions for 565 yards and four touchdowns.



