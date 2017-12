December 6, 2017

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Jason Link has resigned his position as Klamath County Treasurer.

The Klamath County Board of Commissioners have appointed Vickie Noel as interim Treasurer.

To learn additional information pertaining to the office of County Treasurer and the election process, refer to the Oregon Revised Statutes Chapter 208.

Questions can be directed to Commissioner Boyd at 541-883-5100.