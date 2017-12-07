KFPD In Line For New Dash and Body Cams

The Klamath Falls Police Department could soon have body cameras and upgrades for its patrol car dash cameras. KFPD was authorized to add the program as part of the 2017-2018 fiscal year budget back in June. The department is primarily looking to purchase an “all in one” camera platform to increase department transparency. The order, which would not exceed $277,879, would include a purchase of 18 Mobile Audio Video (MAV) with integrated body cameras plus seven additional body cams. Officials says they have been working on this for quite a while, including doing some field testing which should be completed by February.