Bonanza woman dies in single car crash

By: Jenna Kochenauer
Oregon State Police have identified the Bonanza woman who died in a car crash on Highway 140 east of Klamath Falls late Wednesday morning.
According to a press release, 26-year old Carol Lynn Petersen was headed westbound on Highway 140, when her pickup truck went off the road and on to an embankment shortly before noon, then it rolled over, landing on its side.
Petersen was thrown from the vehicle and died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Troopers say speed and icy road conditions may have played a role in the accident. Investigators haven’t determined whether Petersen was wearing a seatbelt. The wreck is still under investigation.