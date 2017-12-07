Beavers Look to Keep It Rolling Saturday

THE GAME: Oregon State (5-3) looks for its fourth-straight win when it hosts the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-9) at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Gill Coliseum.



TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network with Rich Burk and Kevin O'Neill calling the action.



QUICKLY: Oregon State is shooting 55.8 percent (58-for-104) from the field the past two games … The Beavers have already shot 50 percent or better as many times in a game this season (4) as they did in 32 games last season … Tres Tinkle is the only player in the Pac-12 in the top 10 in the conference in scoring (18.5, eighth), rebounding (7.9, eighth) and assists (4.3, 10th) … Stephen Thompson Jr. has scored in double figures 50 times in his career … Thompson Jr. has knocked down four or more 3-pointers in a game 10 times in his career … Drew Eubanks is fourth in the nation, and second in the Pac-12, in field goal percentage (.726) … Oregon State is 3-0 with Seth Berger in the starting lineup … Gligorije Rakocevichad his best game of the season against Eastern Kentucky with six points, five rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes … Oregon State is going for its fourth four-game winning streak in four seasons under Wayne Tinkle … Nine Oregon State players have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or better.



vs. ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF: Oregon State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff meet for the third time with the Beavers leading the series 2-0.



The Beavers won the first meeting, 74-56, on Dec. 4, 1998 at Gill Coliseum. Deaudra Tanner scored a game-high 23 points for Oregon State, while Josh Steinthal and Jason Heide both came off the bench to add 12 points apiece. Michael Vickers and Ben Coleman both scored 15 to lead the Golden Lions.



Oregon State won the second meeting, 77-63, on Dec. 13, 2013 at Gill Coliseum. The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 7 but had to be rescheduled when Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s plane was unable to get out of Dallas, Texas due to inclement weather.



Roberto Nelson dropped 26 points and Devon Collier posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Davon Hayes led Arkansas-Pine Bluff with 18 points and DeAndre scored 12 off the bench.