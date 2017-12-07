19 Owls Earn NAIA Scholar-Athlete Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – 19 Oregon Tech student-athletes in the fall sports of men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer have earned the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Award for their performance on the field of play and in the classroom, the NAIA office announced.
To earn recognition as a NAIA Scholar Athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 and a junior in class standing.
2017 Oregon Tech Honorees
Men’s cross country: Jack Roberts (Sr. Portland, Oregon), Dakotah Webb (Sr. Grants Pass, Oregon), Henry Bingham (Jr. Carson City, Nevada), Tim McPherson (Jr. Jacksonville, Oregon) and Paul Wyatt (Jr. Portland, Oregon.
Women’s cross country: Cindy Reed (Jr. Klamath Falls, Oregon), Annika Andersen(Baker, Oregon) Kimberly Heesacker (Jr. Forest Grove, Oregon) and Danielle De Castro(Jr. Seattle, Washington)
Men’s soccer: Ian Tarnovsky (Sr. Happy Valley, Oregon) Clayton Maves (Jr. McMinnville, Oregon) Matthew Sai (Jr. Honolulu, Hawaii) and Garrett Byrd (Sr. Medford, Oregon)
Women’s soccer: Bailey Whitehurst (Sr. Portland, Oregon), and Megan Green (Sr. Albany, Oregon)
Volleyball: Kristin DePaoli (Sr. Redding, California) Paige Bruce (Jr. Central Point, Oregon) Bailey Nelson (Jr. Firth, Idaho) and Isabella Smith (Jr. Albany, Oregon)