Thompson Jr. Leads Beavers To Third Straight Win

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Stephen Thompson Jr. scored a game-high 26 points to lead Oregon State to a 74-62 win over Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday night at Gill Coliseum.



Thompson Jr. went 10-for-16 from the field, including 4-for-9 from deep, to finish with 26 points. He added a season-high six assists, three rebounds, one block and a steal.



The Beavers (5-3) picked up their third consecutive victory and have already matched last year’s win total just eight games into the 2017-18 season.



Tres Tinkle continued his strong all-around play, finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.



Drew Eubanks added 10 points and five rebounds.



Oregon State got great play off its bench from Gligorije Rakocevic (six points and five rebounds) and Zach Reichle (five points and 3 rebounds). Seth Berger started for the third straight game and finished with four points, three rebounds and a steal.



The Beavers jumped out to an 18-9 lead but struggled the rest of the first half as Eastern Kentucky (4-5) took a 35-31 to the locker room at halftime.



Oregon State came out hot in the second half, outscoring the Colonels 12-2 to open the frame for a 43-37 advantage.



Eubanks put an exclamation point on the win with two dunks in the final 1:12 for the 12-point win.



The Beavers shot 55.6 percent from the field and outscored Eastern Kentucky 44-26 in the paint and 10-2 on fast break points.



The Beavers look to make it four straight when they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Gill Coliseum. The game will be televised nationally on Pac-12 Network.