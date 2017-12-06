KF Offers Seniors Snow Removal Help

The City of Klamath Falls is offering senior citizen snow removal assistance this winter. Qualifying senior citizens who are residents of the City may request assistance in removal of snow from paved driveways and sidewalks at their homes. Cristina Buckley with the City of Klamath Falls says seniors should apply ahead of the snow season as applications must be received, reviewed and approved before a crew will be dispatched to perform any services.

Seniors wishing to apply may pick up an application at 222 South 6th Street. Applications are accepted at any time throughout the winter. Code Enforcement will dispatch a crew to the residence to remove the snow and/or ice as soon as possible. Code Enforcement will only respond to individual calls for assistance during the winter. Absent a call for assistance, Code Enforcement will not automatically dispatch crews.