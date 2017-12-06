Chiloquin Fire and Rescue Adds Third Ambulance

Chiloquin Fire and Rescue has purchased a new/used ambulance, bringing them to three. Chief Mike Cooke says medical calls have expanded since the fire department and ambulance consolidated but now the mostly volunteer department needs more staff to be able to utilize all three ambulances. He says they especially need people during the weekday hours. Chief Cooke says their end goal is to have 100% certified First Responders or EMRs through Paramedics, and they are getting close to meeting that goal.