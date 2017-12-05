Pived and Stacy Named Scholar Athlete of the Month

CORVALLIS – Oregon State Athletics is proud to announce that women’s basketball’s Mikayla Pivec and men’s basketball’s Ronnie Stacy have been named December Student-Athletes of the Month.



Pivec has a 4.0 GPA as a BioHealth Sciences major with a Pre-Medicine focus. The Lynnwood, Wash. native also posted a 4.0 grade point average in high school, and is working toward a career in the medical field, potentially as a dermatologist. On the court, the sophomore was a Pac-12 All-Freshman selection last season, and earned Maui Jim Maui Classic All-Tournament honors on Saturday after scoring 20 points vs. Utah State in the event’s final game. Pivec is averaging 14.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this season, and also competed for the Oregon State track and field team in the spring, throwing javelin.

The Oregon State women’s basketball team returns home on Sunday for a matchup with San Jose State.

Stacy, a native of Alexander City, Ala., declared a new major this term in Liberal Studies and is on track to graduate in the spring. This degree in Liberal Studies requires a theme and Stacy chose “Community Building Through Cultural Connection.” He will be taking classes in Sociology, Anthropology, Ethnic Studies, and Music to prepare him for work in a community service position with youth back home in Alabama or in Texas.

OSU’s men’s basketball team will host Eastern Kentucky Tuesday at 7 p.m., before facing Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday at 7 p.m..

