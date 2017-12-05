No. 22 Oregon Tech Pick Up First Win in Conference Action

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The No. 22 Oregon Tech men’s basketball team surge late to send the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers back to La Grande with their second loss of the season, with a 72-60 victory on Danny Miles Court.

Coming off losses on Friday evening, both Oregon Tech and Eastern Oregon were seeking to respond in the second game of the weekend. The Hustlin’ Owls started the contest on a 8-0 run, stealing the ball on four consecutive possessions and converting them on the offensive end of the court. The Mountaineers worked to cut the lead down and brought the game back within 1-point, but they could not climb back on top.

Tech shooting 44% from the floor for the 1st half would not give up the lead to Eastern, as they pulled away again heading into the halftime break by 16 points, as the score sat 39-23.

The 2nd half of play began with the Mountaineers showing a renewed spirit, as they worked to cut the lead down to 3 points over the first 10 minutes of play, by playing frustrating defense and going on 24-11 run. With the lead cut and the pressure on, the Owls began to click offensively and regained their lead with a 16-2 run. The game finished with a final score of 72-60 in favor of the home team.

On the evening, EOU was led by Max McCullough with 26 points, while Jordan May added 13 points.

Oregon Tech saw three players in double digit scoring, with Mitchell Fink leading the way scoring 23 points, while Harrison Steiger added 14 points and Tyler Hieb scored 12.

The win sees Oregon Tech move to 7-4 overall and 1-1 in CCC play, while Eastern drops their second game of the season, now 8-2 overall and 0-2 in CCC.

The Hustlin’ Owls will take a short break in CCC action, as they hit the road to play Simpson University in Redding, California next week. They will pick conference play back up with a trip to Washington to play the Evergreen State College and Northwest University, before returning home on the final weekend of 2018 to Danny Miles Court on Dec. 29 & 30, tipping off at 7:30pm.

