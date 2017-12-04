Lady Owls Struggle To Stay With No. 8 Mountaineers

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The No. 8 Eastern Oregon Mountaineers put on a shooting clinic, as they hit 14 3-pointers and shot 45% from the floor, to pick up their second win of the weekend, taking down the Lady owls of Oregon Tech by a score of 78-55 on Danny Miles Court.

The Lady Mountaineers came out hot to start the contest, hitting 6 of 9 shots from behind the 3-point line, and putting in 22 total points in the quarter. The Lady Owls responded with 16 points of their own, with Nohea Waiwaiole hitting a 3-point shot at the buzzer to make it a 6-point game to end the first quarter.

The second quarter of play saw Eastern continue hitting their shots, as junior Maya Ah You-Dias put up 14 points in the half for her team. Tech responded with solid play of their own, picking up their offensive production and closing the gap to just 4 points, entering the half at 36-32 in favor of the away team.

Coming off the halftime break, the Mountaineers maintained their rhythm on the floor, as they worked to pull away from the Lady Owls. Tech stayed consistent, putting up 16 points, for the third quarter in a row, but entering the final stanza of play, the home team found themselves down 11 points.

\With the No. 8 team in the country justifying their ranking, the Mountaineers began the 4th quarter stretching their lead to 20-points on a 9 -0 run. The game concluded with a final score of 78-55 for Eastern Oregon.

On the night, the Mountaineers shot 45% from the floor and 56% from the 3-point line, hitting 14 of 25. Maya Ah You-Dias finished the game with 31 points and 8 rebounds, while Stormee Van Belle added 21 points and 8 rebounds, and Reece Bauer added 10 points. The win moves EOU to 8-2 on the season and 2-0 in CCC play.

The Owls ended the night with Amanda Constant scoring 11 points and grabbing 6 boards, with Nohea Waiwaiole adding 11 points of her own. The loss drops the Lady Owls to 6-5 on the season and 0-2 in CCC standings.

The Lady Owls will take a short break in CCC action, as they hit the road to play at Simpson University next Saturday before returning home on Monday, December 11 when they host Western Oregon University at 6:00 pm. They will pick conference play back up with a trip to Washington to play the Evergreen State College and Northwest University, before returning home on the final weekend of 2018 to Danny Miles Court on Dec. 29 & 30, tipping off at 5:30pm.

