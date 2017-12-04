Fire Destroys Klamath Falls Mobile Home

  • Home > 
Fire destroyed a mobile home off of Altamont Drive Sunday evening. (Photo: Jennifer Stonecypher)
2017/12/04
By: Jenna Kochenauer

 

Fire destroyed a Klamath Falls mobile home Sunday evening.

The fire was first reported at 6:45 PM in the 2600 block of Altamont Drive, at the Alta Gardens Mobile Home Park. 

Witnesses say at least two dogs were found safe after the fire broke out. It’s unknown whether anyone was inside the home when the fire started, or whether there were any injuries. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 