A Bend man has been killed in an accident in Klamath County. Oregon State Police say around 2am Sunday Roy Smith was southbound on US 97 near milepost 226 in when he lost control on the ice and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer driven by a Cheney Washington woman. Smith was dead at the scene. The semi driver, Jeanne McJunkin and her passenger, William Charles McJunkin, sustained non-life threatening injuries. OSP was assisted by Chemult Fire Department and ODOT.