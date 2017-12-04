Beavers To Host Colonels Tuesday Night

THE GAME: Oregon State (4-3) goes for its third consecutive win when it takes on Eastern Kentucky (4-4) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gill Coliseum.



TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network with Rich Burk and Dan Dickau calling the action.



QUICKLY: Oregon State and Arizona State are the only Pac-12 schools with at least three players averaging 15-plus points per game … Drew Eubanks is third in the nation in field goal percentage (.727) … Eubanks joined Oregon State legends Steve Johnson, Charlie Sitton and A.C. Green to go perfect in a game with a minimum of 10 attempts (10-for-10 vs. Loyola Marymount) … Tres Tinkle is one of two players in the Pac-12 (Deandre Ayton of Arizona) in the top 10 in the conference in scoring and rebounding … Tinkle leads the team in scoring (18.1), rebounding (7.9), assists (4.1) and free throw percentage (.789) … Stephen Thompson Jr. (871 career points) is on pace to become the 40th Oregon State player to join the 1,000-point club … Ronnie Stacy has played 30 minutes the past two games after playing 15 total in the first five games … Alfred Hollins is fifth on the team in scoring (4.8) despite being tied for 10th in minutes played (42) … Nine Oregon State players have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or better.



vs. EASTERN KENTUCKY: Oregon State and Eastern Kentucky are meeting for the first time.



TEAM NOTES: Here are some quick-hitters about the 2017-18 Oregon State men’s basketball team:

In the three losses, Oregon State held its biggest lead at the under-12 mark of the second half — 53-47 with 11:49 to play vs. Wyoming; 62-52 with 9:32 to play vs. St. John’s; 49-42 with 10:26 to play vs. Long Beach State.

The Beavers have outrebounded five of their seven opponents; they had more boards than their opponent in nine of the 32 games last season.

Oregon State is shooting 73.9 percent (130-for-176) from the free throw line; the school record is 75.0 percent (440-for-586) in 1965-66.

The Beavers are third in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage at 47.5 percent (189-for-398); they have a better percentage than their opponent in five of the seven games.

Oregon State went 11-for-24 (.458) from beyond the arc against St. John’s; they are 24-for-111 (.216) in the other six games.

The Beavers are shooting 58.6 percent (154-for-263) on two-point attempts and 25.9 percent (35-for-135) from beyond the arc.

Oregon State is averaging 37.4 points and shooting 47.5 percent from the field in the first half; 40.1 points and 47.5 percent in the second half.

Opponents are averaging 30.7 points and shooting 36.8 percent from the field in the first half; 42.7 points and 46.7 percent in the second half.

In four seasons under Wayne Tinkle, Oregon State is 36-9 when leading at halftime and 38-4 when leading with five minutes to play.

In Pac-12 team production returning this season, Oregon State is second in scoring 95.1% (1,921-2,021), rebounding 90.9% (947-1,042), assists 89.5% (340-380), steals 92.1% (163-177), blocked shots 95.8% (113-118), 3-point field goals 93.6% (190-203) and minutes played 90.1% (5,835-6,425).

A record seven Oregon State players were named to Pac-12 All-Academic teams last season.

Oregon State’s current cumulative team GPA is 3.20.