Beavers Blow Past Aggies 94-55

WAILUKU, Maui – The No. 19 Oregon State women’s basketball team closed out the Maui Jim Maui Classic with a dominating win over Utah State Saturday evening, as the Beavers topped the Aggies 94-55 at War Memorial Gymnasium in Wailuku, Hawaii.



“We did a great job of executing this weekend,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “We maintained our intensity the whole time, and adapted well over the course of the two games. Today we were extremely unselfish, and we moved the ball well. When you pass the ball well, you tend to shoot the ball well, and that’s what happened.”



Mikayla Pivec led the Beavers with 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting from the floor. The sophomore also tallied four rebounds and four assists on her way to all-tournament honors. Marie Gulich joined Pivec on the all-tournament team, after going for 17 points and nine rebounds.



Freshman Aleah Goodman scored 16 points in the contest, knocking down four of her six 3-point attempts. Maddie Washington set a career high with 10 points on 5-for-6 from the floor.



Freshman Taya Corosdale finished with nine points, while junior Joanna Grymek ended the evening with nine points.



As a team, the Beavers shot 60 percent from the floor, compared to 31.3 percent for the Aggies. Oregon State also dominated the glass, out-rebounding Utah State 46-24. OSU out-scored USU 60-18 on points in the paint.



The teams went back and forth in the opening minutes, before Oregon State used a 9-0 run to take a 13-7 lead. The Beavers followed that up by scoring nine unanswered points for a second time later in the opening quarter, on their way to a 25-14 edge to end the frame.



The second quarter featured more of the same, as OSU used some hot shooting to extend the advantage to 20 early in the second quarter. The Beavers recorded a 12-0 scoring run late in the second to head to the break ahead by 31.



Oregon State continued to control things in the second half, leading by 38 after three on its way to the 39-point win.



The Beavers will return home on Dec. 10 to take on San Jose State.



Maui Jim Maui Classic All-Tournament Team



Mikayla Pivec – Oregon State

Marie Gulich – Oregon State

Hannah Caudill – Montana State

Terae Briggs – Nevada

Rachel Brewster – Utah State