Air Stagnation Advisory Issued For Klamath County

The National Weather Service in Medford is issuing an air stagnation advisory for Klamath County starting 4 a.m. Tuesday, December 5

The air stagnation advisory predicts there will be little or no wind in the Klamath Basin. Smoke and other airborne pollution will increase in concentration, causing a build-up and will not be carried out of the basin. The increase in airborne pollution may be unhealthy for outdoor physical activities. The current air quality index, which gives current air quality conditions along with related health concerns and precautions, is available at: http://www.deq.state.or.us/aqi/index.aspx.

To reduce the pollution buildup, the Klamath County Air Quality and Burning Advisory may remain red or red health alert, starting at noon Monday, December 4. Please check the advisory each day for possible updates.

The red air quality advisory and red health alert advisory mean the following:

Inside the Air Quality Zone:

The use of wood-burning fireplaces, certified and non-certified woodstoves and fireplace inserts is prohibited.

Only pellet stoves may be used.

Exemptions are not valid on “red health alert days”, and are subject to revocation.

Outside the Air Quality Zone:

Burn only very dry wood and burn small hot fires. Do not allow your woodstove to smolder at night. Please monitor your woodstove emissions to assure that smoke does not build up in the community. Consider using biobricks to limit emissions if your wood is not very dry.

We ask that residents outside the Air Quality Zone use an alternate source of heat especially during the overnight hours.

· Pellet stoves may be used.

County wide: Outdoor or open burning is prohibited.

Enforcement patrols will be operating during this period; information and fines may be issued. Klamath County is in nonattainment status with the Environmental Protection Agency for Particulate Matter 2.5 (PM2.5) standards. Air quality must be kept within standards. Please help by following the advisory each day.

If you have questions on the boundaries of the Air Quality Zone, consult the Klamath County web site at: www.klamathcounty.org and click on Public Health, then Environmental Health.