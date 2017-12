18 Oregon counties that rely on logging revenue will soon get nearly $1.4 million that has been withheld by the federal government due to sequestration. The counties get a share of timber receipts from logging on 2.1 million acres to cover loss of revenue when the BLM took it over. About 7 percent of the receipts were withheld in 2016 in order to cut federal spending. Klamath County’s on tap to get about $33,000.