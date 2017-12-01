Braaten, Miralles, and Mueller Named to PAC-12 All-Academic First Team

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference released the 2017 Men’s Soccer All-Academic teams on Thursday, with seven Oregon State members making the cut.

To be eligible for selection to the academic team, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.0 overall GPA and appear in at least 50 percent of their team’s games.

Junior Nathan Braaten (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), senior Jaime Miralles (Vinaròs, Spain) and senior Timmy Mueller (Post Falls, Idaho) were all selected to the Pac-12 All-Academic first team as Mueller earned his third selection, Braaten earned his second and Miralles earned his first.

Additionally, junior Hassani Dotson (Federal Way, Wash.), senior Jordan Jones (Pacific Grove, Calif.), sophomore Loke Strenov (Hørsholm, Denmark) and junior Don Tchilao (Chandler, Ariz.) were all named to the Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention team.

Mueller becomes the 18th Beaver to be named to three straight Pac-10/12 All-Academic teams, and only the sixth to make three straight first team selections. Mueller posted a 3.85 GPA in his senior season while pursuing a BioHealth Sciences degree.

The last OSU men’s soccer member to make three straight first team selections was Josh Smith in 2013.

Braaten earned his second spot on the first team with another perfect 4.0 GPA while pursuing his finance degree. For the second year in a row, Braaten stands as the lone member of the first team to hold a perfect 4.0.

Miralles posted a 3.97 GPA en route to his first team selection, second-best in the conference behind only Braaten. Miralles will graduate with an economics degree after transferring to Corvallis following a two-year stint at Vermont where he was a two-time selection to the America East Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Jones earned his second selection to the honorable mention team after posting a 3.20 while finishing up his sociology degree. Jones was also named to the All-Pac-12 second team to close out his final year in the Orange and Black.

Tchilao ended with a 3.35 GPA in his communications degree for his second selection to the honorable mention team. Tchilao also joined Jones on the All-Pac-12 second team to cap off his junior year for Oregon State.

Dotson and Strenov earned the first honorable mention selections of their career as Dotson posted a 3.15 GPA pursuing his public health degree, while Strenov added a 3.37 GPA pursuing his business degree.

To see the full Pac-12 All-Academic teams, click here.

For more information on the Oregon State men’s soccer team, visit OSUBeavers.com or follow the club @BeaverMSoccer on Twitter