Police in Northern California are asking the public to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate. Humboldt County officials say 28-year-old Jordan Harris ran away from his work crew near the Ferndale Fairgrounds. Harris is Native American, 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds with short brown hair, hazel eyes, and a medium build. He has a tattoo reading “Yurok” on his neck. Anyone with information is asked to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251.