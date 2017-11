The Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls will host a Supper with Santa December 8th, at 6:30pm, catered by the Deli Station.

The menu features Spaghetti Marinara and Meatballs, Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken, Shells and Cheddar Cheese Sauce, and Rotini Prima Vera.

Snowflake Princesses will be on hand to help with the special visit by Santa. Tickets are $6.00 per entry and seating is limited.

For more information Contact the Children’s Museum at 541-885-2995.