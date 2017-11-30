State Holding Eternal Hills Town Hall Meeting Monday

Representatives from the State of Oregon will host a public town hall meeting in Klamath Falls on Monday, Dec. 4, about Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery. The meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. in Room 219 at the Klamath County Government Center, 305 Main St. in Klamath Falls.

On Sept. 13, the State of Oregon filed involuntary bankruptcy against Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, Inc. in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Eugene (Case Number 17−62784−tmr7). During the meeting, officials will provide an update on the current issues related to Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery and its pending bankruptcy. Community members will be able to ask questions about the status of Eternal Hills and what to expect in the future. Officials will not be able to answer questions about specific contracts with Eternal Hills.

The Division of Financial Regulation regulates endowment care cemeteries like Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. The State of Oregon, through the Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board and Division of Financial Regulation, is working to ensure that the Eternal Hills cemetery grounds are properly maintained and access is available for all.

The first meeting of bankruptcy creditors will also be held Dec. 5 at the Klamath County Courthouse at 10:30 a.m.; this meeting is open to the public.

People with complaints or questions about specific contracts or purchases made with Eternal Hills can take their paperwork to a local cemetery to receive assistance, call the Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board at 971-673-1500, or visit www.oregon.gov/mortcem.