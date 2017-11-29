Social Media Night Coming to OIT Saturday in Top 25 Battle

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech Athletic Department has announced that this Saturday will be Social Media Night when the Lady and Hustlin’ Owls host College of Idaho to kick-off Cascade Conference play.



Fans are encouraged to bring their mobile device and show that they follow at least one of @OregonTechOwls social media accounts on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook to receive 1/2 off their admission to the game. That means a general ticket with social media discount would go from $10 to $5 and a senior with social media discount would go from $8 to $4. Fans are also encouraged to wear white as Saturday will be a “Whiteout.”



College of Idaho (6-3) will enter Saturday’s game as the No. 7 team nationally with Oregon Tech (6-3) ranked at No. 22. Saturday will be the 91st meeting on the hardwood between The College of Idaho and the Hustlin’ Owls with the Yotes holding a 50-40 overall margin in the series and Tech holding a 25-18 series lead in Klamath Falls. The two teams split the regular season series last year with each team winning on their home floor. Tech then knocked the Yotes out of the CCC playoffs with a 75-69 semifinals win in Caldwell, Idaho on January 25th. It was the second year in row OIT eliminated the Yotes from the CCC Playoffs on their home floor. Tip-off for Saturday’s Top 25 match-up will be 6:00 pm.



The women’s matchup will feature College of Idaho at 0-6 in the pre-season and Oregon Tech at 5-3, including two loses in a row. Saturday will be the 40th meeting between Oregon Tech Lady Owls and College of Idaho with the Lady Yotes holding a 24-15 edge in the overall series. The two teams split last year with Tech winning at Danny Miles court 69-54 and the Yotes winning in overtime 75-72 in Caldwell. Tip-off Saturday will be at 4:00 pm on Danny Miles Court.