Another Public Forum Thursday on Search for New Schools Superintendent

KCSD Board looking for public input Community forums scheduled last week of November

The Klamath County School Board wants your input as it starts the search for the next superintendent.

The five-member board set dates and times in the last week of November for town-hall style forums. The board wants to hear what the people have to say about the search and what they want in the next leader of the Klamath County School District.

“We’re requesting the public become involved in this,” said Board Chairman John Rademacher. “We want to hear what the people have to say.”

The KCSD website has a page dedicated to updates on this process, including links to a public input survey, a calendar with important dates and press releases about the process. To see that web page, click here.

The online public input survey is available from Nov. 3 to Dec. 1 in both English and Spanish. Computers will be available at public forums to fill out the survey.

In September, Superintendent Greg Thede announced his plan to retire at the end of June 2018, finishing his 42-year career with the Klamath County School District. The KCSD school board is consulting with Oregon School Boards Association in a nationwide search for a new superintendent.