  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • County Air Quality Advisory Red

County Air Quality Advisory Red

KC Heath Logo
2017/11/29
By: Claire Beverly (mybasin.com)

 

Air Quality Advisory for today Wednesday November 29th, 2017 through NOON tomorrow Thursday November 30th, 2017 IS RED

The RED Advisory Call means the following: 

  1. ONLY PELLET STOVES and EXEMPTIONS May be used within the Air Quality Zone:  as per Klamath County Ordinance #406.150 (1)(A)
  2.  Outside the Air Quality Zone: All woodstove, pellet stoves and fireplaces may be used.
  3.  Outdoor or Open Burning is prohibited Countywide as per Klamath County Ordinance #406.100 (4)(A)

      

For a map of the Air Quality Zone and other information, consult our website at http://www.co.klamath.or.us  then click on Environmental Health. The Advisory is now on the internet atwww.klamathair.org

If you have Air Quality questions or have a question about an exemption to use your woodstove on Red or Yellow Advisory Days call 541-883-5118.

 

 





Multimedia