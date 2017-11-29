County Air Quality Advisory Red

Air Quality Advisory for today Wednesday November 29th, 2017 through NOON tomorrow Thursday November 30th, 2017 IS RED

The RED Advisory Call means the following:

ONLY PELLET STOVES and EXEMPTIONS May be used within the Air Quality Zone: as per Klamath County Ordinance #406.150 (1)(A) Outside the Air Quality Zone: All woodstove, pellet stoves and fireplaces may be used. Outdoor or Open Burning is prohibited Countywide as per Klamath County Ordinance #406.100 (4)(A)

For a map of the Air Quality Zone and other information, consult our website at http://www.co.klamath.or.us then click on Environmental Health. The Advisory is now on the internet atwww.klamathair.org

If you have Air Quality questions or have a question about an exemption to use your woodstove on Red or Yellow Advisory Days call 541-883-5118.