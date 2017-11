Jefferson State Shooting Association presents the Winter Gun, Knife, & Coin Show December 2nd-3rd at the Klamath County Expo Center.

$5.00 admission includes access to 200 show tables. These tables include modern, antique, collectible, military and custom firearms and much more!

Concession stand will be available and all firearms will be rendered inoperative by use of plastic cable ties. No loaded firearms will be allowed.

For more information call JSSA at 541-881-0064.