The Klamath Falls Community Band will perform its third annual “Sounds of Christmas” concert at the Ross Ragland Theater Wednesday, December 6th at 7pm.

Led by Mazama High School music director Rob Izzett, the concert will feature classic Christmas pieces, new spins on classics, and a performance of “Twas the Night Before Christmas”.

Admission is $12.00 for adults, $7.00 for students and seniors, and free for children under 12.

For more information visit www.klamathcommunityband.com.