Search Continues for Grants Pass Woman Missing Since Thanksgiving

Police are searching for a Grants Pass woman last seen on Thanksgiving Day. The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Neva Mae McConnell left her home around 10:00 Thursday morning to visit family in Powers but never made it. McConnell was driving in a blue and white 1995 Ford F150 pulling a white horse trailer although there were no animals in the trailer when she left.

JCSO say in past trips she has taken I-5 to the Dillard exit onto Brockway Road to Hwy 42 to Coos Bay and then to Powers.

At this time McConnell’s has no cell service and her location is unknown.

McConnell is described as 5’9 weighing 140 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.