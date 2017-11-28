No. 24 UC Merced Downs Lady Owls

MERCED, Calif. – The Oregon Tech Lady Owls couldn’t withstand a barrage of 3-pointers to fall 87-64 to No. 24 UC Merced Monday night.

Merced shot 15 of 28 (53.6 percent) from beyond the arc to hand Tech (5-3) its second straight loss.

The Lady Owls led 15-11 after the opening quarter but saw their lead erased on a 5-0 Bobcat run late in the second period, and went into the half down 29-28. Merced used a 10-0 run early in the second to get a cushion and knocked down six 3s in the quarter to go ahead 56-41 after three, and never got closer than 15 the rest of the way.

Tech turned the ball over 25 times compared to Merced’s 20.

The Lady Owls were led by freshman Amanda Constant’s 19 points and six rebounds. Junior Megan Morris scored 17 points to go with five rebounds, freshman Tayah Ranney had nine points, and junior Nohea Wiwaiole contributed seven points, eight rebounds, and four assists after a two-game absence from an injury.

Tech opens up Cascade Collegiate Conference play this weekend with home games against The College of Idaho on Saturday and Eastern Oregon University on Sunday with start times of 4:00 pm. Saturday will be Social Media Night. Show us on your mobile device that you “like” and/or ”follow us” @OregonTechOwls on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook, you will receive 1/2 off your ticket. Fans are also encouraged to wear white as Saturday will be a “WhiteOut.”