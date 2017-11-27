Menlo Snaps Lady Owls Five Game Win Streak

ATHERTON, Calif. – With only eight players suited up, Oregon Tech’s women’s basketball team was unable to keep up with unbeaten Menlo College Sunday night in a 79-57 loss.

The Owls (5-2) were outscored 26-12 in the second period to trail 47-30 at the half. Tech held the edge in the third quarter 15-14, and cut the deficit to as low as 14 with 9:46 left to play. But Menlo (7-0) surged behind a deep lineup that forced Tech to turn the ball over 20 times.

Three Owls were in double figures with Alix Biddington (Pictured) leading the way with 14 points. Freshman Amanda Constant added 12 points and seven rebounds, and freshman Tayah Ranney contributed 10 points and seven boards. Redshirt freshman Hannah Neibauer registered a team-best eight rebounds and Morris had three assists.

Tech shot 28.8 percent from the floor in the game compared to Menlo’s 41.9 percent to snap its five-game winning streak. Next up is a road game Monday at UC Merced.

Head Coach Scott Meredith, “I’m very pleased with our effort today. Everyone battled, but special kudos to Alix’s leadership and Amanda’s toughness. Tayah had an efficient game as well. Developing our depth will really help us in the long run”.