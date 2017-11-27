Beavers Fall in Civil War to Ducks

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon State University football program took on Oregon on Saturday in the 121st meeting of the annual Civil War Series at Autzen Stadium.

The Beavers (1-11, 0-9 Pac-12) dropped the decision to the Ducks (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12), 69-10. With the loss, Oregon State owns an overall record of 47-64-10 in the series and a 23-30-3 record in games played in Eugene.

Darrel Garretson found Timmy Hernandez for 43 yards late in the first quarter to get OSU on the board at 17-7 to close the first frame. Hernandez’s touchdown reception was his longest of the year and was his third of the season.

Oregon held a 52-7 lead at halftime.

Jordan Choukair added a 24-yard field goal with 3:31 remaining in the third to bring Oregon State’s total to 10 on the game.

The Ducks would go on to take the game at 69-10.