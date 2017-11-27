3rd Annual Holiday Bazaar – Marquis Plum Ridge

Marquis Plum Ridge presents their 3rd Annual Holiday Bazaar Saturday, December 9th from 9am-4pm at their location, 1401 Bryant Williams Drive.

This event will feature many great vendors selling homemade Christmas crafts and decor, soaps and lotions, baked goods, children’s gifts and clothes, Gins Wigs and hair pieces, Scentsy and much more.

Santa Claus will make an appearance from 12pm-2pm.

Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society through Rely for Life.

For more information contact Vanessa Morrow at 541-882-6691.