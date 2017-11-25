One dead in officer-involved shooting

By: Jenna Kochenauer
A suspect in an attempted murder case has died following an officer-involved shooting in Klamath Falls Friday night.
According to KFPD Chief David Henslee, officers were investigating an attempted murder that occurred Friday, November 24th, at around 4:30 p.m. During the investigation, detectives identified a person of interest, and located that suspect at a residence in the 2100 block of Darrow Ave.
Shots were fired during a confrontation with the suspect, and the person of interest in the case died as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting. No officers were injured in the incident.
KFPD is not releasing the name of the suspect or the officer involved in the shooting. Oregon State Police are taking the lead on the investigation.