A Shady Cove man died in that head-on accident between two trucks on Highway 140 west of Klamath Falls Wednesday.

The accident closed down the road for several hours while Oregon State Police investigated the wreck.

Troopers say 43-year old Douglas Mitchell was headed toward Klamath Falls when his box truck crossed the center line and collided with a flatbed truck near milepost 22.

The other drive had minor injuries. Oregon State Police are investigating the accident.