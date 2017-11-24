  • Home > 
Klamath Falls man sentenced for threatening confrontation

Postlethwait
2017/11/24
By: Jenna Kochenauer

 

A 34-year old Klamath Falls man will spend up to 16 months in prison for threatening another man during a confrontation that happened back in May.

Alexander Postlethwait pleaded guilty last month to a charge of unlawful use of a weapon for demanding that the victim move their truck, and threatening to beat the victim with a wooden bat if they didn’t comply. 