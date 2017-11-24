  • Home > 
Enjoy Free Fishing in Oregon Friday and Saturday

Youngsters ages 12 to 17 need a youth fishing license to catch trout in Oregon this year. Above, Zane Nilssen is all smiles after catching his first fish ever at an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife family fishing event at Canby Pond. (Photo by Rick Swart/ODFW)
2017/11/24
By: Jenna Kochenauer

 

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife wants you to spend time outside this weekend, and they’re offering some incentive with their Free Fishing weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, November 24th and 25th, you don’t need a license, tag or endorsement to fish, crab or clam anywhere in Oregon that’s open to fishing. Other fishing regulations still apply.