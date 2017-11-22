Beavers Head to Eugene for Civil War Saturday

GAME 12: OREGON STATE AT OREGON



Gameday Information

Date: November 25, 2017

Time: 4:00 p.m. PT

Location: Eugene, Ore.

Stadium: Autzen Stadium

Television: ESPN2

Play-By-Play: Roy Philpott

Analyst: Tom Ramsey

Sideline: Alex Corrdry

Radio: Beaver Sports Network (TuneIn)

Play-By-Play: Mike Parker

Analyst: Jim Wilson

Sideline: Ron Callan

Pre-Game: Steve Preece

Satellite Radio: XM Channel N/A, Sirius Channel N/A

Series History: ORE leads, 63-47-10

Last Meeting: 2016 (W, 34-24)

Live Stats: OSUBeavers.com



The Game —

Oregon State visits Oregon in the 2017 Civil War, presented by PacificSource Health Plans, Spirit Mountain Casino, Safeway-Albertsons and your local Toyota Dealers. Kickoff Saturday from Autzen Stadium in Eugene is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT.

Saturday’s matchup is slated to air on ESPN2. The game can can be found on Dish Network (143), Xfinity/Comcast (36/736 HD), DirecTV (209) and Charter Spectrum (25/817 HD). Consult your provider for other listings.

Every game this season can be heard live via the TuneIn application, which is available online and on smartphones and tablets. To find the game, once the app has been downloaded, search “Beaver Sports Network.”

The meeting marks the 121st all-time between the teams, with Oregon holding a 63-47-10 advantage in the series. The Ducks lead, 29-23-3 in games played in Eugene.

At 120 games previously played, the series ranks as the fifth-most contested in FBS history. Games played leading up to Nov. 25, 2017 – 126, Minnesota vs. Wisconsin; 122, North Carolina vs. Virginia; 122, Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH); 121, Auburn vs. Georgia; 120, Civil War.

Oregon State’s 34-24 win at Reser Stadium in 2016 snapped an eight-game losing streak to Oregon.



On This Date —

Oregon State last played on Nov. 25 in 1989, a 23-21 loss to Hawai’i in Honolulu to close out the season.

Oregon State has played on Nov. 25 seven times previously, going 3-3-1.

Saturday’s game will mark the fourth appearance between OSU and UO on the 25th, with the Beavers winning, 6-2, in 1961 in Eugene, and 14-2 in Portland in 1950. Oregon won in 1916, 27-0, in Corvallis.



Against Oregon —

Oregon State and Oregon first met in 1894, a 16-0 win by the Beavers in Corvallis. The teams have played in every season dating back to 1945. Since that first game in 1894, the teams have failed to play in only four years – 1900, 1901, 1943 and 1944.

Oregon State is looking to snap a four-game losing streak to the Ducks in Eugene. The Beavers’ last win at Autzen Stadium came in a two-overtime game in 2007, a 38-31 victory.

The home team won every game played between 1998 and 2006.

The eight-game win streak by Oregon from 2008-15 tied for the Ducks’ longest in the series. UO had won eight straight between 1975 and 1982. The 0-0 tie in 1983 snapped that streak. The Beavers longest win streak in the series, at eight games, came from 1964-71.

The 0-0 tie in 1983 marked the last scoreless tie in NCAA history.

OSU holds a 21-19-10 mark all-time in games decided by 10 points or less. Three of the last four games between the teams have been decided by 10 points or less.

Redshirt junior Ryan Nall holds two of the top five rushing performances against the Ducks in OSU history. He rushed for 155 yards and four touchdowns last season, a year after gaining 173 yards and a touchdown at Autzen.

Lyle Moevao’s 374 passing yards against UO in 2007 marks the most ever by an OSU QB against the Ducks. He also threw for five touchdowns, one of just six OSU QBs with five or more in a single game.

Andre Harris made 20 tackles against Oregon in 1987, which ranks fourth at OSU and was equaled by Manase Hungalu earlier this season at California.



OSU/UO Connections —

Oregon State running back Thomas Tyner played two seasons for Oregon, from 2013-14. At Oregon: he gained 1,284 yards on 228 attempts (5.6 ypc), scored 15 touchdowns (14 rushing) and caught 25 passes for 201 yards. He scored against OSU in the game in 2013.

Oregon State quarterback Darell Garretson and wide receiver Kolby Taylor attended Chandler High School in Arizona, as did Oregon wide receiver Johnny Johnson III.

OSU linebacker Adam Soesman and Oregon linebacker Bryson Young each attended Clovis, Calif.’s Buchanan High School.

OSU tight end Jack Holum and UO quarterback Mike Irwin attended Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego.

Oregon State running back Ryan Nall and offensive linemen Travis Mackay and Blake Brandel all attended Central Catholic High School in the Portland area, as did Oregon linebacker La’Mar Winston, Jr., and wide receiver Jack Vecchi.

OSU wide receiver Michael Alfieri and UO offensive lineman Doug Brenner and defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux all attended Portland’s Jesuit HS.

Oregon State safety David Morris and Oregon defensive lineman Jordan Kurahara each attended Sherwood High School.

OSU corrnerback Jaydon Grant and UO offenslve linemen Alex Forsyth and Evan Voeller all attended West Linn High School.

Oregon safeties coach Keith Heyward served as the secondary coach at Oregon State from 2008-11 and was a defensive graduate assistant with the Beavers from 2005-06. He lettered four years for Oregon State (1997-2000).

Oregon wide receivers coach Michael Johnson served on the coaching staff at Oregon State from 1997-99, first as the wide receivers coach, then the quarterbacks coach.

Autzen Stadium is named after an Oregon State graduate, Thomas Autzen.

Oregon State play-by-play announcer Mike Parker is an Oregon grad. UO public address announcer Don Essig and his wife are OSU grads.



’18 Unveiled —

The 2018 Oregon State football schedule, along with the other 11 members of the Pac-12 Cobference, was unveiled last week.

The six-game home schedule includes dates with USC and Oregon for the first time since 2010. Reser Stadium and the Beavers will also host Southern Utah, Arizona, Washington State and California.

The Oct. 20 visit by the Golden Bears will mark OSU’s annual Homecoming weekend. The Ducks will visit Corvallis Friday, Nov. 23 in the first non-Saturday game in the series in Corvallis since 2010.

Oregon State will travel to Ohio State to open the season Sept. 1. The trip to Columbus marks the second time in three years that the Beavers have opened the year at a Big Ten Conference opponent and is the fourth consecutive season a foe from that league has matched up with Beavers.

The remaining road games include Nevada, Arizona State, Colorado, Stanford and Washington.



Starts —

Twenty-eight players have made at least one start for the Beavers who are not listed as seniors this season.

Fifteen of those 28 have come on defense, with 13 on the offensive side of the ball.

Blake Brandel has started the most of any non-senior, at 23 games, all consecutive. Sumner Houston has made 21 starts, including 10 on the offensive side of the ball. Gus Lavaka (12), Kalani Vakameilalo (11) and Jonathan Willis (11) are non seniors with double-figure consecutive starts.



Painted Into A Corner —

Oregon State’s injury situation at cornerback has been staggering this year. Beaver season opening starters Xavier Crawford, a 2016 Freshman All-American, and Dwayne Williams have been sidelined for a majority of the season. Here is a closer look:

Xavier Crawford – Started first five games, missed last six.

Dwayne Williams – Started first three games, missed last eight.

Jay Irvine – missed three of last six games. Played against Arizona and Arizona State.

Isaiah Dunn – Spent first four games on redshirt alert and went from that status to starter vs. Washington (started 5 of last 7 games).

Jaydon Grant – Played as a reserve first three games and has been out since with injury.

Shawn Wilson – Started four of first eight games, but missed game versus California. Started against Arizona, then did not play against Arizona State.



Nall Academic All-District —

Ryan Nall was named CoSIDA Academic All-District prior to the game with the Sun Devils. A speech communication major with a minor in leadership, he is one of two running backs on the District 8 team.

Nall is now eligible to be named an Academic All-American. The first and second teams will be announced in December.

Nall will be vying to become the fifth different Oregon State player to be named an Academic All-American. Previous OSU selections include Terry Baker (1962), Bill Enyart (1967 and 1968), Chad Paulson (1992 and 1993) and Aaron Koch (1999).



