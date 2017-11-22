Beavers Close Regular Season With Bruins, Ducks

This Week

• Oregon State finishes the regular season this week when they host No. 19 UCLA and No. 24 Oregon.

• The Beavers take on the Bruins (17-10, 10-8) in a matinee Wednesday at 1 p.m.

• OSU then hosts Oregon (16-10, 9-9) for the second edition of the Civil War, brought to you by Pacific Source Health Plans, Spirit Mountain Casino, Safeway-Albertsons and your local Toyota dealers, at 7 p.m.

• Sunday, OSU Volleyball hosts an NCAA Selection Show Watch Party. The event, which will take place in the Loge Level of Reser Stadium, is open to the public. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the show scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets

• Wednesday is OSU’s DAM Hunger match. Fans who bring two non-perishable food items will receive a $5 ticket to the UCLA match. Proceeds go to the Human Services Resource Center (HSRC) food pantry on campus.

• Friday is Faculty/Staff Night. OSU faculty and staff can receive $5 tickets by showing a valid Oregon State staff ID.

TV/Live Video/Stats

• Wednesday’s match against UCLA will not be televised. However, there will be a live webstream at osubeavers.com.

• Friday’s match against Oregon will be broadcast live on Pac-12 Oregon. Rich Burk and Kelli Tennant have the call.

• Fans with subscriptions to the Network can also watch the Oregon match on Pac-12 .com, or via the Pac-12 Now app.

• Live stats will be available for the matches and, along with Wednesday’s webstream, can be found by visiting the volleyball schedule page on osubeavers.com.

• To access live stats, via your computer, smartphone, or tablet, visit osubeavers.com.

Social Media

• Fans are encouraged to follow the Oregon State volleyball program via social media. There are several platforms to follow the team including :

• Twitter: @BeaverVBall

• Instagram: @BeaverVBall

• Facebook: /BeaverVBall

Against UCLA

• OSU trails the all-time series with UCLA 3-58. Oregon State will be seeking its first win over the Bruins since 2007 when OSU knocked off then-No. 4 UCLA in Los Angeles. This will be the lone meeting between the Beavers and Bruins in 2017.

Against Oregon

• Oregon State trails the all-time series with Oregon, 43-64. OSU will be seeking its first win over the Ducks since 2014. The teams met in September with Oregon taking the match 3-0.

Zwerver to Hall of Fame

• Assistant coach Ron Zwerver, who was announced as part of the 2017 International Volleyball Hall of Fame class in July, missed last week’s match against Washington for his induction ceremony in Holyoke, Mass. He returned in time to be on the sideline for Sunday’s win over Washington State.

Vote for Mary-Kate

• Mary-Kate Marshall has been announced as one of 10 finalists for the prestigious Senior CLASS Award. Fans are encouraged to vote for the winner by going online at www.seniorclassaward.com. She is the only Pac-12 player up for the award.

It’s Been a While

• Oregon State enters the weekend on its second five-match conference win streak of the season (at Cal, at Arizona, at ASU, UW and WSU). The Beavers also had a similar win streak in October (at UW, at WSU, UA, ASU, Utah). Prior to this year OSU hadn’t had a five-match conference win streak since 1990.

• OSU swept the Washington schools for the first time since 1990 (10/13 & 10/15).

• The Beavers’ defeat of the Huskies in Seattle was the first over UW since 2001.

• Oregon State completed the season sweep of the Washington schools last weekend for the first time since 1984.

• OSU earned its first weekend sweep of Arizona and Arizona State since 1996 (10/18 & 10/20).

• Oregon State defeated Arizona in Tucson last week for the first time since 1993 … OSU went on to secure a weekend sweep in the desert also for the first time since 1993.

• The Beavers also completed the season sweep of the Arizona schools, going 4-0, for the first time since 1990.

Aces

• OSU starts four freshmen - Haylie Bennett (OPP), Maddie Goings (OH), Grace Massey (L) and Kylee McLaughlin (S).

• Mary-Kate Marshall recorded 26 kills last week and now has 1,866 in her career. She now only trails Rachel Rourke, who had 1,920 kills from 2006-09.

• Mary-Kate Marshall recently became the sixth player in OSU history to record 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in her career.

• Marshall also ranks fourth in kills among active players in Division I.

• Entering the week, Mary-Kate Marshall is second in the Pac-12 and 17th in the nation with 5.08 points per set.

• Marshall is also third in the conference and is 19th in the country with 4.41 kills per set.

• Kylee McLaughlin is the only player in the Pac-12 Conference, and one of 31 in the nation, to record a triple-double in 2017 (49 assists, 11 digs, 10 blocks) at Portland.

• Grace Massey, who moved into the starting libero spot, has recorded 203 digs during that 12-match stint (48 sets). That’s an average of 4.23 digs per set.

• Kayla Ellis registered 28 digs last week and now has 1,162 digs in her career ranking 8th on OSU’s career list. She moved past Gina Schmidt (1998-01) last week and now needs 20 for seventh (Julie Leamon, 1,182).