Ugly Sweater Run – Friends of the Children

Friends of the Children and the Klamath Snowflake Festival presents the 4th annual Ugly Sweater Run Saturday, December 2nd at 9am.

This snow or shine event is for all ages and pets are encouraged to dress up for the occasion. This 5K fun run/walk is your choice of a jolly jog or sprightly stroll through Harbor Isles. No official timing and no recommended fitness level.

Kids Dash & Doggie Dress Up are no charge events.

Grab your friends, cajole your co-workers and persuade your pet loving pals to dig out the Ugly Sweaters and come join the fun.

For more information contact Jenine at 541-281-7212.