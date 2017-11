Community members are partnering with Applebee’s to host an all-you-can-eat benefit breakfast for Tashina Beeks, a young mother battling stage four cancer.

The breakfast will take place December 9th from 8am-10am. Tickets are 10$ a piece.

Help support this young mother and her family. Raffle tickets will be sold during the event, all proceeds going to Tashina.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up for donations under Tashina Beeks Cancer Fund.