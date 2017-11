The Annual Quota International Christmas Bazaar will take place December 2nd and 3rd at the Klamath County Fairgrounds exhibit building #1 and #2.

This event features free admission, but donations are accepted. Over 100 booths offering a wide selection of hand-crafted items and other merchandise. More than half of the booths are participating in the popular Treasure Hunt Raffle.

For more information contact Quota International of Klamath Falls on Facebook.