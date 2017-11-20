Lady Owls Fly Past Red Hawks

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Junior Megan Morris had a career high 24 points to lead Oregon Tech (5-1) to a 76-65 win over Simpson University (2-6) in game seven of the Lithia Toyota Classic at Danny Miles Court.



The win for the Owls snapped their three game losing streak to the Red Hawks dating back to 2015.



Simpson took its only lead of the game at 4-3 after a Madison Cox layup. Tech then took control early and held on to win.



The Owls rolled off nine straight after Simpson led early. Tech took control and increased its lead to12-4 after an Abby Kreiser three ball with 3:51 left in the 1st quarter. OIT led by as many as 12 points in the period before Simpson cut it in half to 18-12 when the stanza came to an end.



Tech increased that lead to 36-28 at the halftime break and then increased that lead to 56-44 after the 3rd.



Simpson made 8 of 17 shots in the 4th period but it was too little too late as Tech sealed the win making 15 of 21 free-throws to seal the win 76-65. For the game OIT was 28 of 43 at the charity stripe while the Red Hawks hit on 12 of 17 attempts.



After Morris, Kreiser had 15 points with Amanda Constant dropping in 11 points with Tayah Ranney adding a career and game high 11 rebounds to lead the Owls.



Fallon Greenhaw led Simpson with a game high 25 points in the loss.



The Lady Owls will spend Thanksgiving weekend in California with games at Menlo College and UC Merced Sunday and Monday respectively.