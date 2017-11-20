Klamath Falls man dies in industrial accident

By: Jenna Kochenauer
A Klamath Falls man died in an industrial accident at Columbia Forest Products in Klamath Falls over the weekend.
According to the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration… or OSHA… 28-year old Frankie Crispen, Jr. was found dead on Saturday.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s office was also involved in the early stages of the investigation, but there is no indication that the accident was criminal in nature.
Details of the accident that led to Crispen’s death are not being released until later in the investigation.