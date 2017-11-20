Klamath Falls man arrested in hit-and-run accident

By: Jenna Kochenauer
A Klamath Falls man who fled the scene of an injury accident in Jackson County has been arrested.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies say the accident happened on Sunday, November 19. Jackson County deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Antelope Road and Lakeview Drive in White City.
Rowdy Winterhawk Decker
According to a press release, 37-year old Rowdy Winterhawk Decker was driving a red 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck northbound on Lakeview Drive from Highway 140. Decker did not stop at the intersection with Antelope Road and collided with an eastbound 2008 Toyota Tacoma pickup. The Toyota rolled over and came to rest on its side.
Two young children in the Toyota were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An adult female passenger was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. Three additional passengers in the Toyota, including one child, were not injured.
Decker fled the scene on foot and was not located despite an extensive search. A 30-year-old female passenger in Decker’s vehicle initially fled with him, but returned to the scene. She was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court on charges of eluding police in a vehicle and reckless driving.
On Monday morning, deputies found Decker at a relative’s home in White City. He was taken into custody on multiple charges including the felony crimes of second degree assault, third degree assault, and failure to perform the duties of a driver when persons are injured.