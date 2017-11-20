Hustlin’ Owls Fall to Pilots in Exhibition

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon Tech (5-3) hung on early but eventually fell to NCAA Division I University of Portland (2-1) 86-59 Sunday night inside the Chiles Center. The game was a counted contest for the Pilots while Tech played the games as an exhibition.

Zach Bernards gave the Owls an early 3-0 lead stroking a long ball 30 seconds into the game. The Pilots answered quickly, going on a 9-2 run as they attempted to take control of the game.

UP built the lead to 11 points at 21-10 at the 11:38 mark. But back came the Hustlin’ Owls, going on a 9-0 run of their own to cut the lead to just two points at 21-19 on a Jordan Henderson layup with 9 minute left in the half.

A Will Swank three-ball drew the Hooter to within only a point at 23-22 with 7:32 remaining in the first period. That would be the closest that OIT would get for the rest of the game.

After a timeout, the Pilots caught fire going on an 18-4 run to end the half with a 41-26 advantage.

After the break, the Owls struggled to find the back of the net while UP built the lead to 23 points.

A pair of Garrett Albrecht free-throws cut the lead to 21 points with 8:45 to play.

The Pilots would take their largest lead of the night at 30 points with only 1:30 to play.

Ephraim Church led the Owls in scoring with eight points off the bench with Bernards and Henderson adding seven points each in the loss.

Each team made 19 free throws for the game as Tech had 27 attempts with UP shooting 30 times.

Tech did a nice job on the glass with 18 offensive rebounds accounting for 14 second chance points. The Pilots ended up winning the rebound margin 46-43.

Oregon Tech will next host Cal-Maritime Saturday, November 25 at 7:30 pm at Danny Miles Court.